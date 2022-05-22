Top Tiger and Wolves track and field placings at the Wyoming State Championships

Stock photo

May 22, 2022 — The 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A Wyoming State Track and Field Championship took place in Casper Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Here are the final team scores for area teams along with the winning school:

4A State Meet Boys Team Scores – 1. Sheridan 134.5, 9. Rock Springs 34, 14. Green River 11.50

4A State Meet Girls Team Scores – 1. Cheyenne Central 112, 13. Green River 13, 14. Rock Springs 2



3A State Meet Boys Team Scores – 1. Lander 98, 2. Mountain View 88.5, 13. Lyman 20.5

3A State Meet Girls Team Scores – 1. Powell 96, Mountain View 90., 7. Lyman 51.5



1A State Meet Boys Team Scores – 1. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 129.5, 12. Farson-Eden 13

1A State Meet Girls Team Scores – 1. Saratoga 128, 12. Farson-Eden 12

Top eight Rock Springs and Green River individual and relay team placings:

4A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 2. Lilian Munoz (Green River)

4A Girls 4×100 Relay: 8. Rock Springs (Bider, Olivas, Nightingale, Proa)

4A Girl 1600 Sprint Medley: 8. Rock Springs (Nightingale, Olivas, Hamblin, Maes)

4A Girls High Jump: 4. Kaelea Gibson (Green River)

4A Boys 400 Meter Dash: Andrew Skorcz (Rock Springs)

4A Boys 1600 Meter: 6. Charles Fossey (Rock Springs)

4A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 3. Hayden Roberts (Green River)

4A Boys 4X400 Meter Relay: 8. Rock Springs (Carlsen, Tygum, Killpack, Skorcz)

4A Boys 4×800 Meter Relay: 6. Rock Springs (Tygum, Croft, Sholey, Fossey)

4A Boys 1600 Sprint Medley: 4. Rock Springs (Killpack, Carlsen, Skorcz, Fossey)

4A Boys High Jump: 3. Porter Chubb (Rock Springs), 6. Hayden Roberts (Green River)

4A Boys Pole Vault: 7. Maddox Holmes (Rock Springs)

4A Boys Triple Jump: 7. Christopher Wilson (Green River)

4A Boys Shot Put: 6. Carlson Colton (Rock Springs)

4A Boys Discus: 3. Carlson Colton (Rock Springs)