“Torch Run” to aid Special Olympics, a law enforcement/citizen effort

May 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

The local 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held on Saturday, May 18. The event is a joint effort by the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Funds raised will assist Wyoming Special Olympic Athletes.

This year’s Torch Runs will start at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and proceed down Flaming Gorge to the Hitching Post, where the Flame of Hope Celebration will be held. From that point, the combined efforts of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming High Patrol will relay the torch to Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs where the torch relay will make its way to the track at Rock Springs Junior High.

Resident Involvement

At that point, area residents can aid the fundraising cause by walking laps at Rock Springs Junior High. Walking registration will begin at 2:30 p.m. with walks to begin at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Donations of $1 per lap are suggested. Those giving a $35 donation will receive an event t-shirt, $100 donors will receive an event Challenge Coin and t-shirt, and $250 donations receive an event hat, Challenge Coin, and t-shirt. For a $500 donation, the individual will receive a torch, hat, Challenge Coin, and t-shirt.

To pre-register or donate, visit https://give.classy.org/LETRwalkathon