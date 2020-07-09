Tornado, large hail, strong winds possible in southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is reporting the possibility of an isolated tornado, large hail, and strong wind gusts over 60 mph in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday, July 9.

Sponsor

According to the report, ”A slight risk of severe thunderstorms is expected across portions of southeastern Wyoming and much of the western Nebraska Panhandle today. The greatest threat looks to be from about 2 PM until 8 PM. Best chance for severe weather will be generally east of Interstate 25. The main threats will be strong wind gusts, large hail up to about quarter size, an isolated tornado, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Be weather aware today and have a safety plan if severe weather develops in your area.”