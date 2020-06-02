Total COVID-19 cases in the state now at 700 with recoveries increasing

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Wyoming’s lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 hit the 700 mark Monday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. In all, seven new cases were reported from around the state yesterday bringing the state’s total to exactly 700.

Once again, Fremont County led the way with four new cases. Natrona County registered two new cases with a single case in Washakie County.

Wyoming’s recovery numbers continued to climb Monday. The WDH is reporting 667 COVID-19 cases in the state have recovered. Probable cases of the disease led steady at 210.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday’s postings: Albany (23, -), Big Horn (5, -), Campbell (18, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (252, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (65, +2), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (22, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (32, +1), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (30), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).