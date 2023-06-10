Touch A Truck and Pride Fest happening today

Wyo4News photo

June 10, 2023 — The Rock Springs Summer Programs’ annual Touch-A-Truck will take place today at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The community event allows kids of all ages the opportunity to see and get information on various industrial trucks and equipment. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also occurring today, the area’s first-ever Pride Fest will take place in Bunning Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say the free event will feature live music from local bands, food trucks, a variety of vendors, a pet parade, and a scavenger hunt.

Pridefest live music schedule:

11:10 a.m. – N2N Band

12:00 p.m. – Steven David

1:00 p.m. – ZamTrip