Touch-A-Truck event happening June 12, volunteers needed

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2021) – Own a semitruck? Want to show off that big rig? On Saturday, June 12, truck drivers can show off their trucks at the 2021 Touch-A-Truck event happening at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.

“This event is a great opportunity for youngsters, and those who are young at heart, to come into contact with vehicles they normally wouldn’t have a chance to explore, said Dave Lansang, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for Rock Springs.

“It’s fun for children to sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn and enjoy big rigs first hand.”

This free, family event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the recreation center parking lot, located at 3900 Sweetwater Drive.

There is still a need for volunteers to bring forth their semis.

To volunteer or for more information, call 307-352-1420.