Touch-A-Truck happening at Rock Springs rec center on Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) – The 2021 Touch-A-Truck event is taking place at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center on Saturday, June 12.

On Saturday, June 12, truck drivers and fancy car commuters can show off their trucks at the 2021 Touch-A-Truck gives big rig drivers and people with unique, fancy cars a chance to show off their vehicles to youngsters and others.

“This event is a great opportunity for youngsters, and those who are young at heart, to come into contact with vehicles they normally wouldn’t have a chance to explore, said Dave Lansang, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for Rock Springs.

“It’s fun for children to sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn and enjoy big rigs first hand.”

This free, family event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the recreation center parking lot, located at 3900 Sweetwater Drive.

Businesses that helped put this event happen this year include Airgas, AirMed, BLM Wildland Fire Operations, Century Equipment Company, Coca-Cola High Country, Green River Fire Department, H&M Field Services, Homax, Rock Springs Animal Control, Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Wastewater Department, Stauffers Towing LLC, Sunroc, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Dive Team, Sweetwater Medics, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Transportation, Tire Den, Top Pin Transportation, WyoData Security Inc., Wyoming Highway Department and Wyoming Waste Systems.