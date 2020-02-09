Tough day for Cowgirl basketball Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING, (Feb. 9, 2020) — In a game that was tightly contested, the Wyoming Cowgirls dropped a 74-71 overtime home game to New Mexico Saturday afternoon. The loss, the second in-a-row for the Cowgirls, drops Wyoming to 7-6 in the Mountain West and 11-11 overall. New Mexico improves to 4-8 in the MW and 13-12 on the year.

The Cowgirls led 17-16 after the first quarter and maintained that one-point lead, 32-31, at the first half break. In the third quarter, the Wyoming would fall behind by eight, 49-41, but would end the quarter on a 12-4 run to lead 53-51 at the end of the third quarter.

Wyoming would lead most of the fourth quarter. A jumper by Tereza Vitulova would give the Cowgirls their biggest lead, 63-57, with 4:32 remaining in regulation. Wyoming would hold the lead until a three-point shot by the Lobos’ Jaedyn De La Cerda tied the game, 65-65, with :49 remaining. Each team would make one more basketball in regulation. The Cowgirls Taylor Rusk’s shot for the win with :01 remaining was no good.

In the overtime period, neither team would score for almost three minutes until New Mexico’s De La Cerda hit a layup with 2:12 to play. Wyoming’s Alba Sanchez would respond with a made three-pointer to give Wyoming their last lead of the game 70-69 with 1:49 remaining in overtime. Aisia Robertson knocked down a three-point shot with 1:09 on the clock giving the Lobos the lead for good, 72-70.

“We played hard,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “What’s happening now is, or what happened in this game and maybe the last game at Boise, for whatever reason, what we’ve been doing well all year, which is executing the defensive scout, for the last two games, we have missed that. We scored enough points tonight. We scored in bunches, they scored in bunches, but we didn’t execute what we needed to defensively. Maybe by the time the tournament rolls around, we’ll get both of them together.”

Wyoming was led in scoring by Tereza Vitulova with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Taylor Rusk added 15 points. De La Cerda scored 17 points to lead New Mexico.

The Cowgirls will travel to Colorado State (4-8 MW, 10-13 overall) on Saturday. CSU was idle Saturday.