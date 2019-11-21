Toy box drive to take place at Wyoming-CSU football game

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — With the Holiday season approaching, the University of Wyoming Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the American Legion in Laramie are joining together for the Laramie Community Toy Box Drive.

The Laramie Community Toy Box Drive collection will begin on Friday, Nov. 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the Wyoming-Colorado State “Border War” football game at War Memorial Stadium.

The University of Wyoming student-athletes and American Legion members will be collecting donations for needy children in Laramie on Friday night inside the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility, at Tailgate Alley in the Stadium Lot east of War Memorial Stadium and at Gates 1, 4, 6 and 8 at War Memorial Stadium.

Fans may donate by cash or check.

The donated money will go toward purchasing holiday gifts for needy children in Laramie, Wyo. All donations will remain in Laramie.

Friday’s football game versus Colorado State is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m., Mountain Time.