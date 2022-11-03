Toys 4 Kids sponsored by the Rock Springs Firefighters

Wyo4new Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It’s that time of year again! The Rock Springs Firefighters Local #1499 with the support of the Rock Springs Fire Department is once again sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs.

For decades, the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by kindhearted residents throughout our community so that children are able to receive a Christmas gift. The program is for children up to 12 years of age.

This year’s program will kick off with the 32nd annual Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson Toy Run on Sunday, November 6th.

The Rock Springs Firefighters have begun accepting toy donations. Donations of new toys or monetary donations to support the cause may be dropped off at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters Station at 600 College Drive.

Donations will be accepted at the fire station until 7 p.m. on December 6th. Make Checks for donation out to “Toys for Kids” or Venmo: @IAFF1499.

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children through 12 years of age get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, families must sign up for the giveaway.

Important Dates and Times:

Sign-ups are at the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, 90 Center St., Rock Springs

● 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. November 10th

● 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. November 22nd

● Online sign-up option will be available with a link released only on dates

listed above (Link will be posted on the Rock Springs Firefighters FB page).

The giveaway will be at the “old” Washington School – 625 Ahsay St., Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 17th from 8 a.m. to noon