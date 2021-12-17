Toys for kids giveaway this Saturday

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 17, 2021 — The Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499, with the support of the Rock Springs Fire Department — who holds the program — have had a toy drive every holiday season for decades. “Toys for Kids” is a charity event that compiles toys and money during the holidays, to be distributed to those in need.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Generous community members donated gifts, which will be given out to the community this Saturday, December 18. Eligible families signed up for the giveaway.

The Rock Springs Fire Department accepted toys and cash donations for the program starting in November. “Between all the toy donations and generous monetary donations we received, we were able to shop as needed to fill in the gaps and provide a nice Christmas for these families, ” said Whitney Forrest, Toys for Kids coordinator, in a written statement to Wyo4News. Forrest is a volunteer for the program. Her husband, Mike Forrest, is a Firefighter/EMT, for the department. Luke Geffre, co-coordinator for the program, is a Firefighter Union Member.

Every night this week, the RSFD has gathered for several hours, bagging gifts. They are now prepared for the big giveaway this Saturday.

Families may pick up their presents Saturday at the Sweetwater County School District #1 Head Start building, located at 625 Ahsay Street in Rock Springs, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon. The building is also known as The “old” Washington School.

People picking up toys need to bring their confirmation slip or ID, and enter through the front doors of the school.

“None of this would be possible without the generous community and the volunteers behind the scenes of our program! To them, I say, ‘Thank you,’ from the bottom of my heart,” Forrest said.