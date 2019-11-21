‘Toys For Kids’ sign-ups taking place in Green River today

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (Nov 10, 2019) – The Rock Springs Fire Department “Toys for Kids” drive is currently underway. Sign-ups will be taking place today from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Green River Food Bank, 550 Uinta Drive. Area children 12 and under are eligible.

The final “Toys for Kids” sign-up will take place Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rock Springs, Food Bank, 90 Center Street.

In order to equally distribute the toys, individuals must sign up for the giveaway which will be held at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters Station, 600 College Drive, Rock Springs on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Area residents who would like to assist in the “Toys for Kids” drive may drop off new toys or monetary donations at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters. Donations will be accepted at the fire station until Sunday, Dec. 16. Checks should be made out to “Toys for Kids.”