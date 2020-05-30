Track & Field Senior Spotlight: Kacey Doner

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 30, 2020) – Kacey Doner is a graduating track & field athlete who majored in kinesiology and health promotion.

Doner is from Fort Collins, Colo., and has earned a total of eight academic awards from the Mountain West across his competition on the cross country and track & field teams.

During indoor competition, her mile time of 4:54.74 is fifth all-time at UW, her 3,000m personal best of 9:45.00 is fourth in program history and her 5,000m time of 17:10.91 is sixth all-time.

She is also part of the fourth-fastest distance medley relay in school history, clocking in at 11:43.99.

During the outdoor season, she is second all-time in the steeplechase with a time of 10:19.86 Below, Doner shares her experiences from her time as a Cowgirl.

1) What are you going to miss the most from your time at UW?

Some of the moments I’ll miss the most from my time at Wyoming is spending hours at practice every day with my teammates, being surrounded by constant support from the UW community, getting to put on the jersey to represent UW during competition, having the opportunity to travel all over the country for races, and the adrenaline rush after running well in a race, especially with my teammates right beside me.

2) What is your favorite memory as a student-athlete at UW?

One of my favorite memories from my time at UW was competing in the steeplechase at the NCAA West Region Preliminary Rounds in Sacramento.

It was exciting to see all the miles pay off and to be in such a competitive race.

My whole family came out to support me, so it was a fun way to end the track season.

Another favorite memory is going to cross country camp at the beginning of each season.

I love having a week to spend with my teammates before school starts running trails, horseback riding, playing games, and going to the hot springs.

It is a great way for the team to bond and it always gets me excited for the upcoming season.

3) What does it mean to you to have a degree from UW?

Having a degree from UW is an extremely rewarding feeling.

I feel prepared to step into the real world, and I have learned so many skills I will take with me to my future career.

I know how helpful the UW community is, so I feel supported wherever my next journey takes me.

4) Is there anyone you would like to thank, either here at UW or from home, as you graduate?

I would like to thank my family for being so supportive throughout my entire running career and cheering me on at races.

I would also like to thank my coaches for pushing me to get better every day and their endless dedication.

Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for being there through all the highs and lows and making my time at UW unforgettable.

5) What are your plans for the future?

This next year I plan to move back to Colorado and apply to grad schools for Occupational Therapy.

6) What advice would you give to incoming student-athletes?

My advice for incoming student-athletes would be to find joy in whatever you are doing.

I have learned when I enjoy going to practice and class every day then I perform better, and I am more motivated to work hard.

Sometimes that means just focusing on the little things every day rather than becoming overwhelmed by the big picture or long to-do lists.

Your time as a student-athlete will go by quickly, so it is important to take a step back at times to remember why you love this sport and enjoy every moment.