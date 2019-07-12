(July 12, 2019) – Tracy Wyant, Head Girls Soccer Coach for Green River High School, has

stepped down from her position. Coach Wyant has made this difficult decision following 10 years of coaching at Green River High School. The last eight years as the Head Girls’ Soccer Coach.

Advertisement

Tracy has informed the district that this was an extremely hard decision – see quote below:

“Coaching Soccer is a year-round job and with changes to my work duties and schedule along with my commitment to family, I’m making the difficult decision to step down as Head Girls’ Soccer Coach at Green River High School. I’ve loved every minute of coaching and I will miss it tremendously. I’ve built great relationships with parents, players, and other coaches over the years and that is what I will miss the most” Coach Tracy Wyant.

The School District will begin a search for a new Head Girls’ Soccer Coach by the end of July.

Quote from Tony Beardsley – SWCSD2 Athletics Director: “It’s been a pleasure working with Tracy Wyant. She’s been a tremendous asset to our soccer program here at Green River High School. Coach Wyant has done an excellent job leading the girls’ soccer

team and I wish her the best in all that she does moving forward”… Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director.

Some Basics about Tracy Wyant’s Coaching Career at Green River High School:

*8 Years Head Girls’ Soccer Coach at GRHS*GRHS won 2 Wyoming 4A State Consolation Championships under Coach Wyant.

*GRHS earned the Wyoming 4A Regional Title under Tracy for the first time in the Program’s history.

*Coach Wyant led the GRHS Girls’ Team to their only undefeated regular season.

*At least one player from the GRHS Girls’ Team has signed to play college soccer over the past 8 years.

*Tracy was selected as Conference Coach of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.

*Coach Wyant has coached several All-Conference and All-State Players during her tenure.

Advertisement