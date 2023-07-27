Traffic changes during Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook Page, they would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event.

The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd. and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.

There will be an additional change nightly at 9:00 p.m. to alleviate traffic congestion following the concerts.

Northbound traffic on Foothill will become a right turn only at the intersection of Foothill and Signal Drive. Traffic on Foothill from Gannett Drive to Signal will be Southbound only until midnight.

Additionally, the main gate of the fair will be closed to vehicle traffic all week long and Armory Drive will also be closed nightly at 5:00 p.m. to through traffic for added safety to fairgoers. During the fair, there will be a large amount of parking available to those attending. Paid parking will be available at the North Gate, along with handicapped and VIP parking. However, it is recommended that fairgoers use the Grandstand Parking area where it is free parking.

Chief Erspamer would also like to remind everyone to slow down in these areas. Whenever you have a mix of pedestrians, excitement, and vehicles there is a potential for an accident. Finally, if you drink, please do so responsibly, and DON’T drink and drive. RSPD encourages residents to call a cab or have a designated sober driver.