Traffic Reminder: All Access To Grant Street Closed Starting Today

Rock Springs, WY (6/17/19) – A traffic reminder from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). All access to Grant Street will be closed starting today for roughly three days as crews will be installing a manhole on North Center Street.

Due to the nature of the work and to keep motorists and work crews safe, WYDOT will be reducing traffic to two lanes, one lane in each direction. Because of the reduction in lanes and traffic congestion, WYDOT and contract crews will be closing access to Grant Street while the manhole work is completed.

“There will be so much congestion that no one would be able to turn off Grant Street onto Center Street safely, so we had to close it completely,” WYDOT resident engineer Pete Stinchcomb said.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.