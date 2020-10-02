Traffic stop leads to two arrests by RSPD

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 2, 2020) — At around 1215 on October 2, 2020, the Rock Springs Police Department conducted a traffic contact on a black sedan near Reagan Ave and Sweetwater Dr.

An investigation indicated there were two active arrest warrants for the passenger in the car, Jasmine Mariscal. The warrants were issued for alleged Probation Violations.

Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, Lydia Love, had a suspended driver’s license. A police K-9 was summoned to the scene and alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine were located.

Love was arrested for Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Methamphetamine, as well as Interference with Police.

Mariscal and Love were incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Facility. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.