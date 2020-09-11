Traffic Warning in Green River during debris clean-up

Darrian Mechling

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 11, 2020) — According to officials from the City of Green River, the City of Green River is anticipating increase traffic on East Teton Boulevard this weekend as residents continue to clean up following the wind/snow storm Monday and Tuesday.

Residents have been dumping the debris at the rodeo grounds parking lot and video shows on average, during the middle of the day, 13 vehicles dumping debris. This weekend could be really busy, so signs will be placed on either side of the parking lot warning residents to slow down.

The City thanks residents for their cooperation in dumping the right material at the parking lot. Again, only trees, limbs and stumps are allowed to be dumped. While moving material to the lot, be sure to secure and or cover your load and be watchful of motorist.