Train derails near airport causing fire and multiple explosions

Sweetwater County, WY (June 13, 2020) – According to officials from Sweetwater County Fire District #1, a train derailment with 50-60 cars flipped over on their sides near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport with complete blockage of the main rail line. Officials stated that, “multiple train cars of LPG and Alcohol on fire, about 7-8 train cars with about 20 acres of wild land.”

Fire District is on scene with multiple units as well Sweetwater County Fire, and BLM. Airport Fire Department also has its crash rescue truck on site, and the regional response team for Hazmat with the Rock Springs Fire Department is en route.

Officials are asking residents to stay out of the area. Fire crews are reporting 100 foot flames along with several explosions making for a very dangerous situation. Please, DO NOT GO OUT TO THE AREA TO LOOK AT THE FIRE.

Please check back for additional updates.