Transportation, nutrition services see changes in SCSD#1, SCSD#2

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — Transportation and nutrition services in Sweetwater County School Districts #1 and #2 (SCSD#1, 2) will see a number of changes this upcoming school season, with a plethora of COVID-19 recommendations intertwined.

NUTRITION SERVICES

SCSD#1

Staff will take student temperature daily as they enter the school site, and write down the information in a logbook with a time and date.

Food safety guidelines will be strictly adhered to.

Staff will wash their hands upon arrival and follow the USDA guidelines for handwashing and use of gloves. Staff will wear masks when social distancing is not a possibility.

Students will not be permitted to bring homemade snacks for birthdays or parties and may only bring pre-packaged items. Students should also bring their own water bottle and in cases where they are unable to, the district will provide water sources outside of water fountains.

Meal Formats for SCSD#1

Meals that meet the USDA nutritional guidelines may be provided in the classroom, cafeteria, or can be taken home.

If students will be eating in the classrooms, a Grab & Go Flex Cart will be used for the delivery of these meals to classrooms. Hot and cold meal items will be an option for students fed at school. The meals will be served in clamshells or sacks.

If meals are served in the cafeteria, there will be sufficient space for social distancing along the serving line, cashier stations, and at tables.

Meals served at bus sites located throughout the community will be similar to the current process.

Bus Sites – Social distancing measures will be implemented. A sign will be placed at each site six feet away from where individuals picking up meals will request the number of meals needed. The meals will then be placed on the table for pick up. The table is then sanitized after each meal pickup occurs. A food safety sheet will be included in each meal sack which provides instructions for keeping items cold, heating instructions, and information when food should be discarded.

SCSD#2

According to the Smart Start Plan released by SCSD#2,

“Sweetwater County School District #2 will operate Nutrition services in a way that maximizes social distancing, use of face coverings, and appropriate hygiene measures. Cleaning and sanitation protocols will meet or exceed the USDA, state health department, and federal food service guidelines. Nutrition Services will eliminate self-service options during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the Smart Start Plan, lunchrooms will:

Pre assign students a timeframe for meals with the flexibility to accommodate course schedules

Reduce or remove seating to encourage students to take food to go.

Tape on the floor to indicate where students should wait.

Staggered lunches to minimize crowds.

Classroom seating to keep groups of students together.

use disposable flatware and repacked food

Require workers to wear masks and gloves. Also, promote handwashing after removing gloves

Minimize the handling of trays, silverware, etc.

Meal Formats for SCSD#2

All students will wash/sanitize hands before entering the serving area.

Social distancing will be practiced to the extent possible in the serving line.

All staff will wash hands for 20 seconds with warm soapy water and then put on gloves.

Face coverings will be worn by all staff when preparing and serving food, and when 6′ distance cannot be maintained.

All food will be in to-go containers, staff will package and ensure all components are in the container that is required for a reimbursable meal.

No self-serve items will be available to students.

Students may eat in their classrooms with supervision.

Nutrition Services will have a barcode list of students and will scan the cards as the student gets their meal.

Provide grab and go meals for the students who are doing distance learning, and scan their barcode as they come to pick up meals.

All kitchens will have buckets of hot soapy water, sanitizer, and germicide they will use to wipe surfaces, counters, doorknobs, that will meet or exceed the USDA, state, and local health department, and federal food service guidelines.

Limit or eliminate parents/guardians coming in to eat with students.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

SCSD#1

Required Staff Process:

Staff will be temperature checked prior to entering the building.

Staff time in the building will be limited.

Social distancing procedures will be used.

The building will be sanitized twice a day (after AM shift and after PM shift)

Transportation staff will be trained pertinent to changes in their duties (isolating a potentially sick student, cleaning buses, etc.)

Sanitizing Process for Buses

Buses will be wiped down each day in preparation for sanitizing. The buses need to be clean prior to the use of the sanitization agent.

Buses will be sanitized after each route (numerous buses run multi-tiered routes)

Super HDQ Neutral will be used as the sanitizing agent. This agent is EPA/CDC approved for Human Coronavirus.

Drivers will disinfect a minimum of two times per day. However, if there is available time, drivers will be encouraged to disinfect as often as possible.

Process for Riding Buses

Students will be temperature checked prior to boarding the bus.

If the temperature is over 100.4, the student will not be allowed to board the bus. Parents will need to be available to care for their children in this case. Parents/guardians should check daily for signs of illness before sending children to school.

Students will be returned from the bus stop to their homes. If the child is too young to return home alone, DFS, RSPD will be called to return the child home.

CDC guidelines suggest that when students ride the bus, they sit in every other seat whenever possible to maintain 6-foot spacing. The District will make every attempt to adhere to this guideline, however, when social distancing is not possible, students will be required to wear a face covering.

Students will load from the back of the bus to the front of the bus and unload from the front of the bus to the back of the bus.

SCSD#2

Transportation Protocols

Bus staff will be required to wear face coverings when on the bus or when social distancing is not possible.

Additional cleanings/decontamination of school buses by using a CDC-approved disinfectant when wiping down surfaces.

Hand sanitizer stations for school bus drivers and students installed in the bus entry.

All bus occupants (students and bus staff) should be encouraged to utilize the hand sanitizer station upon entry to the school bus and again upon exiting the vehicle.

For drivers, provide hand sanitization stations where they enter the building.

Train all drivers on proper hand sanitizer stations for themselves and their students.

Each school bus should have tissues available for students who cough or sneeze. In addition, a trash disposal station should be readily available.

Students should be educated in proper disposal of used tissues.

Dispose of tissues after morning and afternoon routes as part of disinfecting the bus.

Signage and student education prominently post signage indicating the proper method to protect others when coughing or sneezing on the school bus.

Each school bus should be wiped down after each run, including the morning run, afternoon run and any special runs.

Items to be wiped down include the entry handrail, the fronts, and backs of seats and any hardware or accessories, windows, window handles, and walls.

In addition, all students should be properly educated in utilizing CDC guidelines.

Driver social distancing

All drivers, office staff and mechanics should be encouraged to keep a safe distance (six feet if possible) from each other in the break room.

The driver should also consider establishing a buffer zone around him on the bus (i.e. no one sits in the front two rows if possible).

Loading and unloading procedures are listed in an appendix

Student Riders

Parents are required to screen their children daily for symptoms of COVID-19 before sending

their children to school.

When social distancing is not possible students are required to wear face coverings.

When possible seat members of the same household together.

Students will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer when loading and unloading the bus.

Buses will load back to front, and unload front to back (this will be the norm, except when not possible)