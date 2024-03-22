Travel and Tourism announces quarterly R.E.A.C.H Awards

R.E.A.C.H. winners Jordan Howell (second from left) and Mary Vigil (second from Right). Submitted photo

March 22, 2024 — Who4News Staff/Press Release Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recently recognized quarterly R.E.A.C.H. award winners. R.E.A.C.H. stands for Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality. This quarter’s recipients were Jordan Howell from My Place Hotel in Rock Springs and Mary Vigil from the Rock Springs Hampton Inn. The award winners were recognized at a recent Sweetwater County Lodging Association Luncheon hosted by Jenissa Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism.

Award Winners

Jordan Howell is a housekeeper at My Place Hotel in Rock Springs. She was nominated by General Manager Julia Ruble, stating Howell is diligent, focused, and productive. Ruble added that Howell deep cleans rooms and rooms and training others to do so are her specialty, adding, “She is always willing to pitch in and help, and she is deeply appreciated.”

Mary Vigil is a breakfast attendant at the Rock Springs Hampton Inn. She was nominated by Assistant Operations Manager Jessica Florencio, who noted that Vigil takes the opportunity to show amazing customer service and hospitality every day while supervising the hotel’s breakfast service. Florencio stated, “Mary cares for each and every one of our guests with genuine compassion and interest.”

What is R.E.A.C.H.?

“I created (the) R.E.A.C.H. awards 15 years ago, knowing that local hotel, restaurant, and retail employees are truly the backbone of the tourism industry,” said Meredith. “Without these employees warmly greeting guests, ensuring that their accommodations and serves are in tip-top shape, and treating strangers like friends, we would not have the visitor economy we have today.”