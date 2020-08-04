Travel and Tourism receives grant from Sweetwater County Conservation District

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recently received a $5,000 Community Enhancement Grant from the Sweetwater County Conservation District to fund two endeavors. The first component is to purchase educational material racks to display brochures that promote the exploration and protection of the outdoors of Sweetwater County at the new “Explore Rock Springs & Green River Visitor Center”.

The second component is to fund replacement landscaping materials for the Exit 102 and Exit 107 gateway entrances into Rock Springs, Wyoming, off Interstate 80. “By beautifying the natural landscape of these gateway entrances, we are able to provide a critical first impression to visitors as well as convey a sense of “pride of place” for local residents as well,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.