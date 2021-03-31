Travel & Tourism announce 1st quarter R.E.A.C.H. Award winners

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 31, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 1st Quarter 2021 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality):

Jessica Phillips– Hampton Inn and Suites, Green River

Melissa Nofsinger – Hampton Inn and Suites, Green River

Daniella Ramirez – Quality Inn, Rock Springs

Daisy Manibusan – Holiday Inn Express, Rock Springs

Ashtyn Jasperson – Rock Springs Holiday Inn

Stacey Maple– Homewood Suites, Rock Springs

Sonia Arias – Homewood Suites, Rock Springs

Claudia Lizarraga – Homewood Suites, Rock Springs

Abrianna Bartlett – Homewood Suites, Rock Springs

Autumn Maple – Homewood Suites, Rock Springs

Autumn Osieczanek – Homewood Suites, Rock Springs

Seferina Cabera – Motel 6, Rock Springs

The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.

“SWCTT deploys a multi-media marketing and public relations campaign every year to generate tourism to Sweetwater County. Those efforts would be for not without the outstanding hospitality employees that we have in our area greeting and taking care of guests when they arrive. They are truly the backbone of the industry, treating strangers like friends and enhancing the visitor experience overall,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.