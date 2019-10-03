Travel & Tourism announces 2019 REACH award winners for fall quarter

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the Fourth Quarter 2019 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners:

Letty Jewkes – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Alicia Nieto – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Glen Wood – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Anna Villegas – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Wendy Martinez – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Maribel Juarez – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Esperanza Martinez – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Christina Pena – Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Rock Springs

Irma Tejada – Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Rock Springs

Patricia Reynoso – Quality Inn, Rock Springs

Xiomara Beltran – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Rock Springs

Delia Luna – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Rock Springs

Jacquelina Iniguez – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs

The award winners were recognized at an awards luncheon Sept. 19 at the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs.

“The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry.” said Jenissa Meredith, executive director of SWCTT.

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in tourism and hospitality industries that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.

Additionally, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism implemented a Summer 2019 customer service program to recognize outstanding customer service efforts during the busiest time of year for hospitality employees.

The general managers of all Sweetwater County lodging properties submit the names of those excelling at customer service and each month one name was drawn to receive a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

The three individuals that received gift certificates for outstanding customer service during the summer of 2019 included Cindy Moore from the Quality Inn (above left), Tammi Curtis from the Homewood Suites (above center) and Quinn Phillips from the Hampton Inn in Green River (aove right).

Please contact Meredith at the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism office at 307-382-2538 for more information or with any questions.