Travel & Tourism announces 2019 REACH Award winners

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the fourth quarter 2019 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners.

The winner and were they work include:

Lydia Ortiz- Holiday Inn, Rock Springs

Michele Moritz – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Rebecca Palmer – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

James Foster – Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Rock Springs

Claudia Zuniga– Quality Inn, Rock Springs

Sonia Arias – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Rock Springs

Elena Lozoya – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Rock Springs

Ashley Groom – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs

Hayden Gardner – Comfort Inn, Rock Springs

The award winners were recognized at an awards luncheon at the Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs on Thursday, Dec. 19.

“The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry,” said Jenissa Meredith, executive director of SWCTT.

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in tourism and hospitality industries that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.