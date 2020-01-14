Traveling I-80 east could be challenging with high winds & blowing snow

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — The National Weather Service is a advising travelers heading east on I-80 that strong gusty winds and blowing snow is expected through the night across Carbon and Albany counties.

From the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Winds this afternoon will occasionally gust around 50 mph ahead of the next cold front. A band of snow will then move across Carbon and Albany county after 5 p.m. this afternoon into late this evening. Although snow accumulations will generally be between 1 to 2 inches, considerable drifting and blowing snow is expected as winds gust as high as 55 mph. Visibilities will likely drop down to one half mile at times tonight and into early

Wednesday morning.

Those traveling along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins should be prepared for locally heavy snow showers and reduced visibilities. Those traveling in light or high profile vehicles are urged to use caution as westerly winds may gust around 55 mph at times, resulting in travel difficulties.

The Rock Springs/Green River weather for tonight is calling for a 20 percent chance of snow before 8 pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Low tonight at 7 with below zero wind chill factors.