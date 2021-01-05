Tre Thomas Moore (August 15, 2000 – December 24, 2020)

Tre Thomas Moore, 20, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming

He was born August 15, 2000 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Richard C. Moore and Heather L. Williams.

Tre attended schools in Rock Springs, he was a 2018 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the lake, hunting, fishing, cooking. Tre also enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Rick Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Heather Williams of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one stepmother, Honi Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Josh Hunter of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Rici Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shayleigh Walls of Green River, Wyoming; Paternal Grandparents, Paul and Wendy Moore of Rock Springs, Wyoming; other loved family members, Debbie Sulkowski, Dustin Stewart, Candace Stewart; Several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by Stacy Gresham, Thomas Gresham, Robert Sassman, Dennis Barbero, Ron Gresham, and Angie Moore.

Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing is recommended.

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com