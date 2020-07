WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — In a report from the Cowboy State Daily, Forrest Fenn, who hid a treasure chest worth $1 million in valuables over 10 years ago, said it has been found, and the location was in Wyoming.

In the report, the chest was found in early June and the identity of the treasure discoverer has been kept a secret, along with the location of the treasure.

According to the report, “At least four people died in search of Fenn’s treasure over the years.”