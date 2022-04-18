Treasurer reminds public of upcoming property tax due date

Shutterstock image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto is reminding taxpayers that May 10, 2022, is the deadline to pay the second half of property taxes for those individuals, businesses, and other entities who opted to make payments in 50% increments. Payments received after that date will be subject to interest per Wyoming State Statutes. Taxpayers should note that a second tax notice will not be sent digitally or in the mail.

If making payments via U.S. mail, envelopes must be postmarked by May 10, 2022, to be considered an on-time payment. Taxpayers may also deliver payments at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, or in the dropbox on the west side of the building after hours and on the weekend. Please make out checks to “Sweetwater County Treasurer” and notate the account number on the memo line. Those paying with cash should only do so in person. The mailing and physical address for tax payments is 80 W Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935. Payments can also be made via credit/debit card (subject to a 2.5% processing fee) in person, by calling (307) 872-3720, or online at www.sweetwatercountywy.gov.

The purpose of the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s Office is to serve citizens. Those with questions or comments should not hesitate to share those by visiting or calling our office or emailing [email protected]