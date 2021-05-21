Tree-planting spree in Rock Springs for Arbor Day 2021

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 21, 2021) – The city of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting trees at the High Desert Arboretum.

Advertisement

Arbor Day is a designated day for planting trees. Typically, in Wyoming, it’s celebrated in late April. However, since Rock Springs sees plenty of snow and rain at that time, Rock Springs Park Superintendent Mark Lyon likes to do it at the end of May.

“It gives us a better opportunity to do it and have people from the community come out,” he said.

Advertisement

In total, 80 trees are being planted throughout the city this year. Twenty of them of six different varieties were planted on Friday near the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area with the help from Rock Springs citizens.

Lyon said that the trees throughout the city helps with the quality of the community.

“It helps with our beautification, but it also helps when we have visitors and travelers and things that come through,” he said.

“How do we want the quality of our community to be? Everyone talks about quality of life and quality of life means different things to different people. Quality of community means a lot to everybody and it means a lot to our visitors.”

Rock Springs is also celebrating its 27th year with Tree City U.S.A. status.

Arbor Day is a day designated for planting trees. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska, and Arbor Day is now observed throughout the nation and the world.







