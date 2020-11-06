Tree removal begins on Easton in Green River for new treatment plant

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 6, 2020) — The City of Green River will be removing trees on East Teton in front of the Waste Water Treatment plant to make way for a new 12-inch water line that will connect to the new treatment plant that will be built next year.

Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems Superintendent says they are removing the trees now because of the location of the tree pile, located across the street in the rodeo grounds parking area. The removal of the trees is in addition to the trees along East Teton that were damaged in September by the wind storm.

The $27 million dollar treatment plant will be built just south of the existing plant and ponds. Construction is to begin next spring.