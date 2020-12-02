Tressie Sever Parsons (December 5, 1935 – November 27, 2020)

Tressie Sever Parsons, 84, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 45 years and former resident of California.

She was born on December 5, 1935 in San Diego, California; the daughter of Earl Sever and Clara Goldie Simmons.

Mrs. Parsons attended schools in La Mesa, CA and was a 1954 graduate of Helix High School. She earned her double bachelor’s degree in music and primary and secondary education from San Diego State University.

She married Carl Edward Parsons on August 23, 1958 in La Mesa, California.

Mrs. Parsons was a music teacher for The Holy Spirit Catholic Church as well as a piano teacher for over 50 years.

She was a member of the Music Teachers Association, Nationally Certified Piano Teacher and San Diego State University Alumni Association.

Her interests included teaching piano, composing music, and photography. She loved the magnificent clouds and outdoor beauty of Wyoming and Yosemite National Park.

She was a leader of many great students who are going on into life doing great things. She was a part of the music ministry at the United Methodist Church and Congregational Church. A Christian Mass in her name will be held at the Saint Benedict’s Monastery in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Survivors include her husband, Carl E. Parsons of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, David Parsons and wife Lori of North Liberty, Iowa; Noel Parsons and wife Joni of Eagle Point, Oregon; Jonathan Parsons and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Ruth Ann Jordan and husband Mitch of Boise, Idaho; Irene Parsons of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Sever and Gloria Sever both of California; seven grandchildren, Luke Bogart; Zachery Bogart; Austin Parsons; Amanda Parsons; Jacob Barber; Rachael Parsons; Michelle Parsons; several nieces and nephews as well as great grandchildren also survive

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Robert Sever; Lloyd Sever; Earl Sever Jr.; a sister-in-law, Kay Sever; and one grandson Jonathan B. H. Bogart.

Following cremation; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com