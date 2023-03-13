Trevor Wilson announced as the new WHSAA Commissioner

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — The following statement was received by Wyo4News regarding the next commissioner of the WHSAA.

On behalf of the Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors, we would like to announce that Mr. Trevor Wilson will be the next commissioner of the WHSAA effective July 1st, 2023. Mr. Wilson brings an experienced background in the educational realm of this position. Throughout his career, he has been a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal/activities director, and has served as the Associate Commissioner of the WHSAA for the past 18 years.

As WHSAA board president, I am very excited to see Mr. Wilson continue to grow the WHSAA as part of the educational excellence through activities for our wonderful youth of the great State of Wyoming.

Sincerely,

Thomas Jassman M.S.S., M. Ed

Assistant Principal/Activities Director of Rock Springs High School

WIAAA President