Trial date and judge changed for Jennifer Melvin, former City of Green River Main Street Administrator charged with larceny of Flaming Gorge Days and URA funds

Jennifer Melvin, former City of Green River Main Street Administrator.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 8, 2024 — The trial date and judge for the larceny case involving Jennifer Melvin, former City of Green River Main Street Administrator who allegedly stole $42,943 from the Flaming Gorge Days account and $34,551 from the Green River URA account, totaling $77,494, has been changed.

Melvin’s original trial date was supposed to start on January 8th, 2024, before the honorable Judge Richard Lavery of the 3rd Judicial District, of Sweetwater County. The trial date has now been changed to March 4th, 2024, and while the trial will still take place within Sweetwater County, it will now be tried in front of the honorable Judge Joseph B. Blumel of the 3rd Judicial District, of Lincoln County. A pre-trial hearing will happen Jan. 29 at 2:00 p.m.

On June 6th, the City of Green River announced that the Flaming Gorge Days 2023 event would not go on as scheduled. The news of the cancellation of the event and the cancellation of many Main Street/URA events took the community by storm, with many questions about where funds had gone and why the plans for the Flaming Gorge Days had not been completed.

Despite the cancellation, members of the city rallied together to create an impromptu event for all community members to enjoy at Evers Park in Green River on June 23rd and 24th, 2023.

After multiple investigations, on July 14, 2023, Jennifer Melvin, the former City of Green River Main Street Administrator, was arrested by the Rock Springs Police Department, involving two counts of larceny regarding both the Flaming Gorge Days account and the Green River URA accounts.

Melvin allegedly stole $42,943 from the Flaming Gorge Days account and $34,551 from the Green River URA account, totaling $77,494.

On September 14th, Melvin appeared in front of the Honorable Judge Lavery in the Third Judicial District Court of Sweetwater County, where she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A trial has been scheduled to take place on January 8th, 2024. If convicted, Melvin could face up to 10 years imprisonment for each charge, fines not more than $10,000 for each charge, or both, as well as other court-related fees.

Wyo4News will continue to cover this ongoing story.