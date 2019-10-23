Trick or treat yourself to the many Halloween events in Sweetwater County

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact the organization for more details):

Second chance to dance 7th annual dachshund races, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at S. Main Street

Halloween Bash spaghetti dinner and costume contest, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at the Green River Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St, Green River

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Halloween Dance and Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday Oct. 26, 551 Broadway Rock Springs

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume contest, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs

Green River High School 2nd Annual Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29 and Wednesday Oct. 30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E Street, Green River

307 Dance Center 7th Annual Fright Night Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday Oct. 24 Friday Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 1301 Elk Street, Rock Springs

Trick or Treat at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2360 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 25 at the Young At Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs