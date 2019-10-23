Trick or treat yourself to the many Halloween events in Sweetwater County

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact the organization for more details):
- Rock Springs Scary Stories Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, Saturday Oct. 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday Oct. 28, Tuesday Oct. 29. At the Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs
- Halloween Stroll, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 in Downtown Rock Springs
- Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31 2200 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs
- Trick or Treat Extravaganza, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs
- Haunted Library Escape Room, October 14 to October 31, at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East Street, Green River (RESERVATION ONLY)
- Zombie Apocalypse Event, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 24 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive Rock Springs.
- All night Halloween party, Saturday Oct. 26, at Bombers Sports Bar, 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 21+
- Halloween Stroll at Commerce Centre, 3:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Ste 100, Rock Springs
- Halloween Evening Story Time, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29 at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs
- Spooktacular Story Time, 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29 at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st E Green River
- Second chance to dance 7th annual dachshund races, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at S. Main Street
- Halloween Bash spaghetti dinner and costume contest, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at the Green River Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St, Green River
- American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Halloween Dance and Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday Oct. 26, 551 Broadway Rock Springs
- Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume contest, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs
- Green River High School 2nd Annual Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29 and Wednesday Oct. 30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E Street, Green River
- 307 Dance Center 7th Annual Fright Night Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday Oct. 24 Friday Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 1301 Elk Street, Rock Springs
- Trick or Treat at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2360 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs
- Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 25 at the Young At Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs