Trio Of Cowgirl Basketball Players Represented Their Countries This Summer

Laramie, Wyoming (August 15, 2019) – This summer, three Cowgirl basketball players represented their countries during FIBA tournaments. Alba Sanchez Ramos played for Spain at the FIBA U19 World Cup, Tereza Vitulova represented the Czech Republic at the FIBA U20 European Championships Division A and Karla Erjavec wore the Croatia jersey during the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B.

Sanchez Ramos and the Spanish team took third at the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 6-1 record. During the tournament, she averaged 4.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. She shot 34.1 percent from the field during the seven games she played in. Defensively, Sanchez Ramos contributed 0.9 steals during Spain’s bronze medal run. She scored her tournament best eight points three different times, and had her best rebounding game against Germany with six boards.

Vitulova led the balanced Czech Republic team in scoring at 9.0 points per game, while shooting 37 percent from the field in 22.3 minutes per contest. She chipped in 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, she put up 0.9 blocks and 0.4 steals per contest to lead the Czech Republic squad to a 5-2 record and a ninth-place finish. She reached double-figure scoring three times and had multiple blocks twice. Her best game came against Sweden in the group stage, where she put up 19 points and seven rebounds.

Erjavec led the Croatian team to a sixth place finish at the FIBA U20 European Championships Division B with a 3-3 record. She led the team with 4.5 assists per game, while adding 12.0 points and 3.8 rebounds on 37 percent shooting. Defensively, she averaged 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest while averaging 36.9 minutes each time on the court. Erjavec’s best game came against Iceland in the group stage, where she stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, seven assists, five steals, five rebounds and a block. She reached double-digit scoring three times and recorded at least three assists in every game during the tournament.

The International Basketball Federation, more commonly known by the French acronym FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball), is an association of national organizations which governs international competition in basketball.

