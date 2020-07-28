Trio of Cowgirl Golfers win Wyoming Three-Person Scramble

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — Wyoming Cowgirl golfers Samantha Hui, Morgan Ryan and Meghan Vogt took home the 2020 WSGA Three-Person Scramble for the Women’s/Mixed Division on Sunday afternoon.

The event was played on the par-72, 7,247 yard Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

The trio recorded rounds of 56 and 59 over the two-day event for a combined total of 27-under 115.

Ryan recently competed in the 105th CGA Women’s Match Play Championship where she reached the semi-finals of the First Flight Bracket.

The freshman also took home the 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur Championship Title.

She defeated Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nevada in a playoff to take home the title.

She would shoot a final round of one-over 73 and a three day total of 224 (+8).

Hui competed in four tournaments during her sophomore year.

Her best finish came at the CSU Ram Fall Classic with a 9-over 225 to place 16th, while her best round was in the second round of the same tournament with a 72-even par.

Vogt will join the Cowgirl golf program after a solid career at Broomfield High School.

She was a four-time letter-winner and is ranked third in the Colorado Class of 2020 with a 77.5 scoring average.

She was also a four-time All-Conference and All-State selection and was named a captain during her career.

She was selected the RMJGT Player of the Year in 2017 and qualified for the USGA Junior Girls Championship.