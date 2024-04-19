Trio of rock bands to play Saturday’s Big Show concert

Submitted Fame on Fire photo

April 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Sweetwater Events Complex will be rockin’ on its final night. A trio of rock bands will play the Concert Series stage on Saturday night, August 3. Atreyu, Bad Wolves, and Fame on Fire will team up to present fours of rock. The event is sponsored by Simplot with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River.

Fame On Fire pushed the boundaries of rock, hip-hop, and heavy metal. Based out of Palm Beach, Florida. In 2017, they released the five-song EP “Transitions.” In 2020 Fame on Fire released their debut studio album, “Levels” with the song “Her Eyes” reach the top of the Sirius XM Octane rankings. Their second album was released in 2022 entitled “Chaos.”