Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 28, 2020)– The Wyoming territory was first in the nation to allow women to vote. In last week’s trivia, if you guessed 1869 as the date, you were correct!

There is a lot of speculation as to why Wyoming passed the bill, some great, and some, not so great. One thing is for sure, there is a reason why Wyoming is known as the equality state!