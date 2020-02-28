Troopers arrest homicide suspect wanted in connection to three murders in Riverside County, California.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) – On Thursday, February 27, 2020, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on routine patrol ran a registration check on a vehicle.

The registration returned with information showing the vehicle being connected to a murder. The trooper waited until other units were close to assist him and conducted a traffic stop east of Cheyenne around the Burns exit on Interstate 80. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as the suspect Riverside County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Jose Luis Torres Garcia.

The incident is still under investigation, and any further questions concerning this incident should be directed to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. You can contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office here, (951) 776-1099.