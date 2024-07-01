Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps hold public rehearsal/performance at RSHS today

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs High School Facebook page

July 1, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps will be at Rock Springs High School today, July 1, for rehearsal. The rehearsals are open to the public. The run of the entire show is roughly 12 minutes long. From 6:15 – 8:30, the entire corps will be together rehearsing through their production. They are scheduled to do a run through of the show around 8:10 pm this evening on the Tiger Arena football field. The group is preparing for its summer performance schedule, which begins in Portland, Oregon, on July 5. The Trooper season will end at the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis, August 8-11.

House of the Rising Sun was arranged by Tim Snyder to fit the show this year – it’s placed about halfway through the production, and is sure to be a fan favorite. Mary Duerkop, Corps Director, exclaimed, “We’re excited to be in Rock Springs tonight as we head to the west coast! The members (ages 15-22) are working really hard to achieve excellence in the show, because our first competitive performance will be on July 5th! We’re thankful to the community and to Rock Springs High School for hosting us! We’d love for you to fill the stands tonight and cheer us on!”

The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps, renowned for their exceptional performances, offer an exciting opportunity for the locals to witness this event. The community is encouraged to attend and support this remarkable display of talent and tradition.

About the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps:

The mission of the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps is to provide youth activities with positive educational experiences that promote the growth and development of life skills, in line with the Trooper Tradition of Excellence. For over 65 years, the Troopers have been at the forefront of the marching arts. Founded by Jim Jones, the corps pioneered several innovations in the field, including the touring model, merchandising concepts, and curve-linear formations. The Troopers also became the first drum corps in history to win a national championship with female members in the playing line. Mr. Jones’s vision led to the creation of the Midwest Combine, which evolved into Drum Corps International.