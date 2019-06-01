Truck Crashes Into House Friday Afternoon In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (6/1/19) – Friday afternoon around shortly after 1:00 p.m. Officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a vehicle crash. According to the RSPD the truck, owned by Intermountain Electric, was traveling east on Dewar Drive when the vehicle left the south side of the roadway, crashing into a home in the 500 block of Dewar Drive.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash but there was significant damage to the home and truck.

The driver was identified as Nicholas Sheridan. Sheridan was treated for minor injuries at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was then placed under arrest for 3rd offense driving while under the influence and failing to maintain a single lane.

Sheridan was also issued additional citations for sniffing glue and similar toxic vapors and no seatbelt in use. He also had an active warrant issued from Laramie County, Wyoming for vehicular homicide.