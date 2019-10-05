“Truck or Treat” Coming To Downtown Green River Next Saturday

Green River, WY (10/5/19) – The Halloween season will into full motion next Saturday, October 12, with the one the area’s favorite events, Green River’s “Trunk or Treat”.
This year marks the twelveth year of the free event which takes place in downtown Green River from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, costume contests, and safe trick or treating will once again be featured. It is estimated that over 1,000 children participated in the event last year with many attending parents also dressed in costume.
Businesses looking to participate as a Trunk or Treat provider may call Jennie Melvin at 307-872-6141 or at [email protected]