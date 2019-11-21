Trucks stay safe until roads open

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — Thursday morning saw Rock Springs inundated with truck traffic, as drivers looked for a place to stay over until roads opened in the area.

Interstate 80 closed late Wednesday afternoon and remained closed from Rock Springs to Cheyenne through Thursday morning due to poor weather conditions and crashes. I80 also closed from Rock Springs to the Utah border Thursday morning, causing many trucks to shelter in the surrounding area.

Additionally, Highway 430 south to the Colorado border also closed to through traffic due to the road conditions.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the interstate reopened in both directions shortly after noon on Thursday, but roads remain wet and slick in spots along the I-80 corridor through southern Wyoming.

Highway 430 reopened at about 1:30 p.m. but conditions are slick, according to WYDOT.

The National Weather Service in Riverton forecasts a slight chance of snow Thursday evening, and Friday should be mostly sunny and breezy.