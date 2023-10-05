Truman Elementary to host Fall Extravaganza this evening

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Truman Elementary is ready to kick fall off on the right foot this evening as they host their Fall Extravaganza Festival from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.!

While at the event enjoy face painting, gunny sack races, hair tinsel, Halloween Bingo, plenty of crafts, a photo booth, and get the chance to meet with the Green River Fire Department.

If interested in receiving tickets for the raffle baskets, please bring a non perishable item to donate! All items will go towards helping support the Truman Elementary Student Pantry.