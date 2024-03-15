Trump endorses Barrasso for Senate WHIP position

Last night, on his Truth Social digital platform, former President Donald Trump announced his support for Wyoming Senator John Barrasso as the next Senate Republican Whip.

Barrasso is running for the position currently held by John Thune of South Dakota. Thune has stated he plans to seek the Senate Minority leadership position after Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnel announced he will soon be stepping down from that leadership role.

Trump’s posted statement:

John Barrasso is a fantastic Senator for the incredible people of Wyoming.

He is running to be the next Republican Whip for the Senate Republican Conference, a very important job, to ensure we pass and enact strong legislation that puts America first. “I know John very well — he will never let you down.”

John Barrasso has my complete and total endorsement.