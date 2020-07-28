Tuesday at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will continue today at the Sweetwater Events Complex as 4-H and F.F.A. youth from Sweetwater and Daggett County will be showcasing and competing throughout the week.

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair is a free event with the general public welcome to attend.

Here is what is happening today, Tuesday, July 28, at the Sweetwater Daggett County Fair:

9:00 a.m. – 4H/F.A.A. Horse Showmanship, Halter, Western Pleasure, Western Sportsmanship, Ranch Riding, Western Riding, Trail, Reining, Program Ride, Hunter Under Saddle, Hunt Seat Eq., and Mini Show. All will take place in the Indoor and East Arena

The Annual Youth Livestock Auction will take place on Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m. in the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. This year, buyers will have the option of attending the event in person or participate online at www.mmauctions.online. The annual Livestock Auction B.B.Q. will also take place on Saturday, August 1, at noon.