Tuesday’s Yellowstone explosion not a sign of “the big one”

Photo Credit – Yellowstone National Park

July 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

Yesterday’s hydrothermal explosion in Yellowstone National Park is not a sign of “the big one.” The hydrothermal explosion occurred around 10 a.m., violently shook Yellowstsone’s Biscuit Basin area, and damaged a boardwalk (pictured above). The explosion appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool. Several park guests needed to run to safety when the explosion occurred, but there were no reports of injuries.

In Yellowstone’s last report on the incident, the Biscuit Basin, as well as its boardwalks and parking lots, were closed as park geologists investigated the incident, which occurred around two miles northwest of Old Faithfull.

According to the US Geological Society, Volcanic activity in the Yellowstone region remains at normal levels. A USGS statement said, “Hydrothermal explosions like that of today (Tuesday) are not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, and they are not caused by magma rising towards the surface.”

In their release, Yellowstone National Park officials stated Tuesday’s explosion is “relatively common,” as hydrothermal explosions are the result of water suddenly becoming steam underground. A similar type of explosion occurred in Biscuit Basin in 2009, at Porkchop Geyser in 1989, and in a small event in Norris Geyser Basin in April of this year.