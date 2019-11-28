Turkey and light snow today with leftovers and more snow Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 28, 2019) – The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming is forecasting more light snow today, before a bigger weather system will impact the area Friday.

A fast moving band of light snow later this afternoon and evening will be associated

with a cold front moving into the area around midnight tonight. Snow accumulation totals may be around 1/2 inch this afternoon up to one inch tonight in the Rock Springs/Green River area. One to two inches of snow can be expected for other locations around Sweetwater County.

A larger storm system moves into southwest Wyoming Friday afternoon with the possibility of an additional inch of snow Friday afternoon and two inches Friday night. Winds with the system will be 10 to 20 mph during the day Friday increasing to 15 to 25 mph Friday night. Click here for the local seven-day weather forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late tonight through late Friday night for parts of Sweetwater, Lincoln and Sublette counties.

Heavy snow in this area is possible with accumulation of three to six inches. Highest snow amounts will be north of Big Piney in Sublette County and south of Sage Junction in southern Lincoln County.

A Winter Storm Watch will also be in effect for parts of Fremont Lincoln, and Sublette counties from late tonight to late Friday night.

Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are possible in the lower elevations with eight to 16 inches in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph at the higher

elevations and up to 25 mph elsewhere.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for parts of Carbon and Albany counties for Friday evening until Saturday night.

Blizzard conditions are possible with total snow accumulations of three to six inches. Isolated spots could receive four to eight inches of snow with winds in excess of 70 mph.