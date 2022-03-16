Turnovers and second-chance points doom Cowboys

University of Wyoming photo

March 16, 2022 — Cowboy turnovers and opponent second-chance points led to a 66-58 Wyoming loss to Indiana Tuesday night in an NCAA Basketball Championship “First Four” game in Dayton, Ohio. Wyoming recorded 19 turnovers, the most in any game this season. For the game, 33 of Indiana’s 66 points came about as a result of Cowboy turnovers and Hoosier offensive rebounds.

The loss ended the Pokes season at 25-9, the most wins since the 2014-15 season. Indiana, 21-13, now advances to play the East’s No. 5 seed, St. Marys.

Both teams got off to a slow start, with Indiana leading 10-8 halfway through the first half. They would stretch the lead to 30-25 at the half.

The Hoosiers would maintain a three to five-point lead through most of the first part of the second half until increasing the lead to eight points, 45-37, with 12:40 to play.

A Hunter Maldonado layup would get Wyoming to within five points, 49-44, at the eight-minute mark, only to have Indiana increase the lead to eight points. A Maldonado free throw kept the Pokes within six points, 60-54 with 1:34 to play, but again Indiana would hold off any Wyoming late-game heroics.

Maldonado led Wyoming in scoring with 21 points, with Graham Ike adding 17 points. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis hit for 29 points.